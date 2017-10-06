Eagles' Destiny Vaeao: Listed as questionable
Vaeao (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Vaeao only did individual work on Friday, so it is likely he'd still be rather limited if he were able to suit up. He has not played in any of the last three weeks and probably should not be counted on to make much of an impact in this one either. At least he is inching closer to a return.
