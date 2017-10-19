Vaeao (wrist) was a full participant at the Eagles' practice Thursday.

Vaeao missed the past three games and had additional rest with the Eagles facing the Redskins on Monday night this week following last Thursday's win over the Panthers. The 23-year-old was limited in practice the last two week but looks good to go for Week 7 after facing no limitations Thursday.

