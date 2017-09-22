Eagles' Destiny Vaeao: Misses practice Thursday
Vaeao (wrist) did not practice Thursday and is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Vaeao injured himself in the opener and then missed last Sunday's contest in Kansas City. His injury opened the door for rookie Elijah Qualls to get nine snaps in Week 2, and the sixth-round pick could be in line for even more playing time if Vaeao is forced to sit out again in Week 3.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...