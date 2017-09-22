Vaeao (wrist) did not practice Thursday and is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Vaeao injured himself in the opener and then missed last Sunday's contest in Kansas City. His injury opened the door for rookie Elijah Qualls to get nine snaps in Week 2, and the sixth-round pick could be in line for even more playing time if Vaeao is forced to sit out again in Week 3.