Vaeao had 10 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defensed in 11 games for Philadelphia in 2017.

Vaeao missed five early-season games with a wrist injury and otherwise served as a reserve defensive tackle. The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could be due for a slightly increased role in 2018 with fellow reserve defensive tackle Beau Allen slated to hit free agency.