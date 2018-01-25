Eagles' Destiny Vaeao: No sacks in 2017
Vaeao had 10 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defensed in 11 games for Philadelphia in 2017.
Vaeao missed five early-season games with a wrist injury and otherwise served as a reserve defensive tackle. The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could be due for a slightly increased role in 2018 with fellow reserve defensive tackle Beau Allen slated to hit free agency.
