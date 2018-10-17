Eagles' Destiny Vaeao: Reverts to IR
Vaeao (undisclosed) cleared waivers Wednesday and reverted to injured reserve, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Vaeao was waived with an injury designation Tuesday and returns to the Eagles after going unclaimed on waivers. The 24-year-old is out for the season unless an injury settlement is agreed upon.
