Eagles' Destiny Vaeao: Ruled out for Sunday
Vaeao (wrist) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
With Fletcher Cox (ankle) also out of Sunday's contest, the Eagles are down two defensive tackles as they head into Los Angeles. Vaeao has not been given a timetable for a return and Beau Allen is expected to get the start on the defensive line Sunday.
