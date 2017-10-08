Play

Vaeao (wrist) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Eagles will be down two defensive tackles Sunday, as Fletcher Cox (calf) joins Vaeao on the inactive list. Those pair of absences will likely open up a spot in the starting lineup for Beau Allen, who logged two tackles across 38 defensive snaps in the Week 4 win over the Chargers.

