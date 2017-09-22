Eagles' Destiny Vaeao: Will not play Week 3
Vaeao (wrist) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Vaeao did not practice this week and has not played since sustaining the sustaining the injury in the season opener. There remains no timetable for the 23-year-old at this point, and rookie Elijah Qualls will likely see snaps as reserve defensive tackle against the Giants on Sunday in his absence.
