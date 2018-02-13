Play

The Eagles signed Bausby to a contract Tuesday.

Bausby's time as a member of the Eagles' practice squad officially came to an end Monday, so Philadelphia opted to keep him in the organization at least through its offseason program by inking him to a contract. The cornerback, whose lone four appearances in the NFL came with the Bears in 2016, faces long odds to win a roster spot with the Eagles coming out of training camp.

