Eagles' Devin Ross: Inks deal with Philly
Ross signed a contract with the Eagles on Tuesday.
Ross was most recently waived two weeks ago by the Titans after signing a reserve/future contract with the team back in December. He'll now be competing for a depth role in the Eagles receiving corps.
