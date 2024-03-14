The Eagles agreed to terms with White on a one-year contract worth up to $7.5 million on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old was the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bucs and spent the first five seasons of his career in Tampa Bay, winning a Super Bowl and being named to one Pro Bowl. White played in 14 games last season, finishing with 83 tackles (49 solo), six pass breakups, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. He brings much-needed playmaking ability to Philly's linebacker corps.