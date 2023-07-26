The Eagles placed Allen on the active/PUP list Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury.

The severity of Allen's injury remains unclear, but he's eligible to practice and/or play at any point during the preseason. The undrafted wideout out of Oregon spent the 2022 campaign on Philadelphia's practice squad and was never elevated to the active roster, but he landed a futures deal following the Super Bowl. Last year was Allen's first season back playing football after a decorated track career that included participating in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics.