Allen (undisclosed) was activated from the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Allen will now get to work on earning a spot on the 53-man roster after he spent the 2022 campaign on the Eagles' practice squad. The 28-year-old made a return to football last season after moving on from a decorated track career that saw him compete in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics.