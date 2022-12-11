Smith secured five of eight targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 48-22 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Smith led the Eagles in targets while checking in second in both receptions and receiving yards. The second-year speedster also recorded a team-long 41-yard grab, which came on an early second-quarter touchdown that was Smith's fifth trip to the end zone this season. Now boasting a career-best 66 catches, Smith will aim to continue his surge on the road versus the Bears in Week 15.