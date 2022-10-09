Smith caught 10 passes for 87 yards on 11 targets against Arizona on Sunday.
A player as explosive as Smith isn't used to grinding out small amounts of yardage underneath, but he was highly effective doing so in this game and played a crucial role in helping the Eagles hold on to a 20-17 win on the road. While it's rare that the Eagles passing game can support all of Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert for big receiving production in a single game, Smith has proven repeatedly that he's a standout for his own part and can do big numbers when the usage is there. Smith and the Eagles face Dallas in Week 6.
