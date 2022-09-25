Smith caught eight passes for 169 yards and one touchdown on 12 targets against Washington on Sunday.

It might not be easy for Smith to post numbers like these on a consistent basis with A.J. Brown competing for targets, but Smith has proven his own abilities at this point and can be expected to do well with whatever usage he does draw going forward. After a dud box score in Week 1 (zero catches on four targets), Smith has 15 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets in the two games since.