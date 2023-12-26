Smith caught four of five targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-25 win over the Giants.

The third-year wideout was on the other end of a 36-yard TD toss from Jalen Hurts in the second quarter to account for much of his production. Smith has found pay dirt three times in the last five games, posting a 30-404-3 line on 39 targets over that stretch, and he'll look to keep rolling in Week 17 against the Cardinals.