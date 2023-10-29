Smith brought in all seven targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 38-31 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Smith saw position mate A.J. Brown put together another standout performance that included a record sixth straight game with 125-plus receiving yards, but the former wasn't too far behind in his Week 8 numbers. Smith finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Brown on the afternoon, and he hit the Commanders for another long touchdown at FedEx Field when he got free down the left side for a 38-yard scoring grab just before the halfway point of the fourth quarter. Smith's score snapped a five-game touchdown drought for the talented third-year wideout, who'll next face an aggressive Cowboys defense in a Week 9 home showdown.