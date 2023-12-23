Smith (knee) doesn't have a designation for Monday's contest against the Giants.
Despite logging just one limited practice (Saturday) during Week 16 prep, Smith will play through his knee issue and avoid missing the first game of his three-year career. He confirmed as much to Zach Berman of The Athletic earlier Saturday, saying, "If I can go, I'm going to go." Smith thus will be facing a Giants defense Monday that has allowed the sixth-most catches (195) to opposing wide receivers in 14 games this season.
