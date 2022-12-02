Smith (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Smith upgraded to full participation Friday after back-to-back limited practices. He's seen eight or more targets in three straight games and is only seven behind A.J. Brown for the team lead this season (86-79), but Brown has a much larger share of the deep passes and red-zone looks, while Smith has gotten far more his targets near the line of scrimmage than he did last season. In any case, both get a decent matchup this week, as Brown's former team has given up the third most PPR points to wide receivers despite playing solid defense on the whole.
