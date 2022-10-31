Smith recorded five receptions on eight targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Steelers.

Smith was heavily involved in the offense, as his eight targets were good for second on the team. However, he was used almost exclusively in short areas of the field -- in direct contrast to teammate A.J. Brown. Smith's production remains inconsistent, as he has at least 80 receiving yards in three of seven games this season, but he has only 84 yards combined across the remaining four contests.