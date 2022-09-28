Smith was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.
Smith may just be enduring some bumps and bruises from his breakout 8-169-1 performance on 12 targets during the Eagles' Week 3 win at Washington. Still, his status should be watched as the week continues to learn whether or not his availability is in question for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
