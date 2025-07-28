Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Dealing with back tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith will miss Monday's practice with back tightness, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It's the first report of any health/availability issue for Smith this year. Including playoffs, he's played 72 of Philadelphia's 77 games since they drafted him in 2021, with a pair of Week 18 rest absences and three games missed due to injuries (all last season). Smith likely will be back at practice before long.
