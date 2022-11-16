Smith was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough practice due to a knee issue.
Playing alongside a hobbled A.J. Brown on Monday versus the Commanders, Smith had his most productive performance in weeks (6-39-1 on eight targets). Now, though, Smith is tending to an injury of his own. As such, the status of both wide receivers should be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of their availability for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.
