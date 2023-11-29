Smith was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a knee injury.

Smith has yet to miss a game in his three-year career, but he's now dealing with his third health concern of the season. On a positive note, he was able to manage some reps at Wednesday's walkthrough and will have two more chances to get back to full activity by the end of the week. Fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown continues to tend to a thigh injury, so the status of the two bears watching ahead of Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.