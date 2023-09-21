Smith was limited at Thursday's practice due to hamstring and thigh injuries.

Smith has been clicking with quarterback Jalen Hurts through the first two contests of the season, notching 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 178 yards and two touchdowns while playing 140 of 141 offensive snaps. Now, though, Smith made an appearance on the Eagles' first Week 3 injury report. He'll thus have two more opportunities to log a full session before the Eagles potentially hand him a designation for Monday's contest at Tampa Bay.