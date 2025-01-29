Smith (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

The Eagles didn't hold a practice Wednesday, but evidently Smith is dealing with a hamstring issue in the wake of the team's 55-23 win over the Commanders in this past Sunday's NFC Championship Game. In that contest, Smith recorded an 83 percent snap share alongside fellow starting WR A.J. Brown, en route to catching all four of his targets for 45 yards. While Smith's status is worth monitoring based on his inclusion on Wednesday's estimated practice report, he does have added healing time, given that Philadelphia doesn't face Kansas City in the Super Bowl until Feb. 9.