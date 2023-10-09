Smith was held to one reception on five targets for five yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Rams.

Smith was the odd man out Sunday with A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert each contributing 100-yard games to help the Eagles stay undefeated. Smith has cooled off in recent weeks following a hot start to the season, averaging just four receptions and 37 yards over his last three contests. The 2021 first-round selection proved to be streaky as a rookie when he finished with 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns, so fantasy managers should not fret over the wideout's recent struggles. Smith could be primed for a bounce-back performance against the Jets next Sunday if top wideout A.J. Brown has his hands full with New York's shutdown corner Sauce Gardner in Week 6.