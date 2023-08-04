Smith has been busy and effective at training camp, catching 11 of 14 targets through five full-team practices, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

It sounds like the Eagles are getting their RBs a bit more involved in the passing game, particularly new addition D'Andre Swift, but the reports coming out of Philadelphia otherwise have Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert predictably dominating targets from QB Jalen Hurts. Those three accounted for 77.7 percent of the team's receiving yards and 69.3 percent of the targets last season, with Smith's shares coming in at 27.4 percent and 26.9 percent, respectively. There's probably not a ton of room for growth beyond 26.9 percent target share so long as Brown and Goedert enjoy relatively healthy seasons, but Smith could nonetheless match or exceed last year's stats if he improves his already-strong efficiency numbers (69.9 percent catch rate, 8.8 YPT), which isn't out of the question given that he's an extremely talented 24-year-old entering his third pro season while playing in an elite offense.