Smith secured four of five targets for 49 yards in the Eagles' 34-17 loss to the Giants on Thursday night.

Smith was third across the board to Dallas Goedert and A.J. Brown in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, and his overall numbers represented a significant downturn from his season-best effort against the Broncos on Sunday. Smith recorded exactly half of the receptions and targets he had in that contest, while his yardage tally was a sharp decline from the 114 he managed versus Denver. His first opportunity to bounce back will come against the Vikings in a Week 7 road matchup on Sunday, Oct. 19.