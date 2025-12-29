Smith had two receptions on five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Bills.

QB Jalen Hurts completed less than 50 percent of his pass attempts in wet conditions in Buffalo, resulting in muted volume from Philadelphia's key offensive contributors. Smith was affected the greatest after finishing with his lowest fantasy score since a one-catch effort against Detroit in Week 11. The 26-year-old is still providing solid value for PPR fantasy managers following Sunday's dud with a 74-956-4 receiving line across 16 starts this season. Smith needs to finish with at least 44 receiving yards against the Commanders in Week 18 in order to record the third 1,000-yard season of his promising career.