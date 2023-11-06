Smith caught all three of his targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Cowboys.

The wideout saw a season-low target volume against a tough Dallas secondary, but Smith was still able to make an impact, hauling in a 29-yard TD strike from Jalen Hurts on Philly's first possession of the second half to give the team a lead in wouldn't relinquish. Heading into the Eagles' bye, Smith is on pace to top 1,000 receiving yards for the second time in his career and has four touchdowns in nine games, but he'll face another stingy group of defenders in a Week 11 Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City.