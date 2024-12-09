Smith caught four of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Panthers.

While his yardage was modest in his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring strain, Smith connected with Jalen Hurts for a four-yard score just before halftime. It's Smith's first TD since Week 9, and he also hasn't reached 40 receiving yards in any of his three appearances during that stretch. He'll try to build on Sunday's effort in Week 15 against the Steelers.