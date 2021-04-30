The Eagles selected Smith in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 10th overall.

The Eagles traded a third-round pick to move up from the 12th spot, with a division rival no less (Dallas). Smith won the Heisman Trophy after a ruthless 2021 showing where he totaled 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns on 148 targets, and the Eagles were understandably impressed. Smith is very skinny at 6-foot, 166 pounds, but his functional athleticism is at a standout level and his skill set is unmatched. Smith offers a polished skill set to complement Jalen Reagor, who's lighter on skill and more so offers field-stretching athleticism. It's perhaps not the greatest landing spot since new quarterback Jalen Hurts figures to run a fair amount more than most other quarterbacks, but Smith should do his part.