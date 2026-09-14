Smith caught three of six targets for 53 yards in a 24-22 Week 1 victory against the Commanders on Sunday.

Smith made a big 31-yard catch on a beautiful third-down throw from Jalen Hurts late in the third quarter to help set up a Philadelphia field goal. Beyond that reception, the veteran wideout was mostly held in check, and he finished behind both tight end Dallas Goedert (77 yards) and fellow WR Dontayvion Wicks (73 yards) for the team lead in that category. Smith enters 2026 as the Eagles' top wideout following the offseason departure of A.J. Brown (ankle), but that may not necessarily lead to a heavy increase in production, as Philadelphia has a variety of offensive weapons and Hurts could look to spread the ball around more -- in fact, his 14 completions Sunday went to six different pass catchers, none of which had more than four receptions. Smith and the Eagles will be heavily favored in a Week 2 tilt against Tennessee next Sunday.