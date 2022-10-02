Smith (back) had three receptions (four targets) for 17 yards in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars.

Jalen Hurts struggled from the pocket Sunday (204 yards, no touchdowns and one interception), resulting in quiet fantasy game for Smith. The 23-year-old was dealing with a minor back issue during practice this week, but he was cleared prior to kickoff and did not appear to be physically limited. Smith will look to bounce back next Sunday against an Arizona secondary that entered Week 4 allowing the third-most passing yards to opposing offenses.