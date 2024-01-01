Smith "is believed to be dealing with a mild ankle sprain," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith was spotted using both crutches and a walking boot after injuring his foot Sunday, and he is set to undergo more tests Monday. However, early indications are his injury is not serious. The Eagles may release an update on Smith's status after the results of his exams are read, but they may also wait until they return to practice Wednesday.
More News
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Using crutches, boot after Week 17•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Brings in touchdown Monday•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Clear for Monday•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Returns to practice•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Sits out second straight practice•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Tending to knee issue•