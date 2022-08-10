Coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Smith (groin) is day-to-day, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Smith remains sidelined due to a minor groin injury, but he's managed to resume handling rehab work off to the side Wednesday. Sirianni also announced that the Eagles' starters will handle one or two series during Friday's preseason opener against the Jets, but it remains to be seen if Smith will be cleared to suit up in time for that contest. When deemed healthy, Smith will rejoin A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert as Jalen Hurts' top receiving options.
