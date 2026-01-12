Smith caught eight of 11 targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 23-19 wild-card game loss to the 49ers.

Smith accounted for 70 of Jalen Hurts' 168 passing yards while no teammate had more than 33 receiving yards. Sunday's playoff disappointment comes on the heels of Smith's third 1,000-yard regular season in five NFL campaigns, as he caught 77 of 113 targets for 1,008 yards and a career-low four touchdowns while dressing for all 17 regular-season games. Smith is tied to the Eagles through the 2028 season on a three-year, $75 million extension signed in April of 2024.