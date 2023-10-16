Smith finished with five receptions on 11 targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Jets.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was determined to get one of his top receivers the ball after the pair of Eagles connected just once in Week 5. Smith struggled with his catch efficiency for the second week in a row after catching 76 percent of his targets over the previous four games. The 24-year-old carries a solid 28/334/2 receiving line through six weeks, but most of that production came in his hot two-game start to the season. Smith should still make most starting fantasy lineups in Week 7 despite his recent slump, as the matchup against Miami could produce several big fantasy scores on Sunday Night Football.