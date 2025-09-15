Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Leads team with 53 yards Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith corralled four of six targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Kansas City.
Smith finished as the Eagles' leading receiver in a game where the team threw for just 101 yards. It was a marked improvement from the veteran starter following last Thursday's three-catch, 16-yard stinker in a win over the Cowboys. Expect Smith and the entire Philadelphia passing attack to be more involved next Sunday lining up opposite the Rams' high-powered passing attack.
