Smith corralled four of six targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Kansas City.

Smith finished as the Eagles' leading receiver in a game where the team threw for just 101 yards. It was a marked improvement from the veteran starter following last Thursday's three-catch, 16-yard stinker in a win over the Cowboys. Expect Smith and the entire Philadelphia passing attack to be more involved next Sunday lining up opposite the Rams' high-powered passing attack.