Smith (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Smith logged a second consecutive capped session to begin Week 11 prep, as did fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle). There's been no indication that Smith is in danger of sitting out Sunday at Indianapolis due to a knee issue, but Friday's injury report may provide a clearer picture of his upcoming availability.
