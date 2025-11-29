Smith recorded five receptions on eight targets for 48 yards in Friday's 24-15 loss to the Bears.

Smith has operated as the Eagles' top pass catcher for most of the season, but A.J. Brown significantly overshadowed him in Friday's loss. Smith's production came primarily on two catches of 30 and 12 yards, the former of which was Philadelphia's second-longest play from scrimmage. Smith has at least seven targets in five of his last six games, though he's been held under 50 receiving yards in two of his last three contests.