Smith secured all three targets for 16 yards in the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

As Smith's line corroborates, it was a quiet night for the speedster to open the 2025 campaign. Smith finished behind both Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert in receptions on the night, while No. 3 receiver Jahan Dotson outgained him by 43 yards on the same number of catches. Nevertheless, there's no question more productive days are ahead for Smith, and a Week 2 road rematch with a Chiefs team he recorded 69 yards and a touchdown against in Super Bowl LIX in February may provide just the platform for Smith's first noteworthy performance of the new campaign.