Smith brought in both targets for 29 yards in the Eagles' 31-25 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Smith had the Eagles' second-longest gain through the air of the afternoon with a 20-yard reception, but his production suffered during what was another very quiet day for the air attack overall. The 2021 first-round pick has multiple receptions in every game thus far, but after clearing the 50-yard threshold in the previous two contests, Smith mustered his second-lowest yardage total of the campaign Sunday. The Alabama product could be hard-pressed to improve much on his relatively modest 17-158-1 line in Week 5, as the Broncos pay a visit to the defending champions.