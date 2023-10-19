Smith (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

After sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring issue, Smith was spotted taking part in the team stretch and eventually hauled in some catches during individual drills, all the while wearing a compression sleeve on his lower right leg, according to Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Smith's return to drills Thursday is a positive sign as the Eagles gear up for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but he may need to get back to all activity Friday in order to avoid a Week 7 designation.