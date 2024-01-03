Smith (ankle) didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Smith got rolled up on in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Cardinals when he served as a lead blocker on a screen pass to Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell. Afterward, Smith was seen with a walking boot on his right foot while using crutches, which continued into Monday. It's thus no surprise that he's focusing on rehab versus practice to kick off Week 18 prep, especially with two more opportunities to mix into drills to come. The Eagles still have a chance to win the NFC East, so Smith likely will do everything in his power to be available Sunday at the Giants.