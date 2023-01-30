Smith caught two of three targets for a team-high 36 yards in Sunday's 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Brock Purdy (elbow) got hurt early for San Francisco, and Philly simply didn't need to throw the ball much after that. Smith's 29-yard catch on the Eagles' opening drive was the longest play of the game for either team, however, and set up a six-yard score for Miles Sanders. It still resulted in Smith's lowest yardage total since Week 9, but he and the rest of the Eagles passing game should be a lot busier two weeks from now in the Super Bowl.