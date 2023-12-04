Smith had nine receptions on 11 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

Smith was already having a strong fantasy performance before catching a short touchdown late in Sunday's loss to bolster his final line. AJ Brown (thigh) also produced strong results as both starting wideouts took advantage San Francisco's weakness on defense, its cornerbacks. Smith has tallied 22 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns in three games since the Eagles' bye week. He will have another opportunity to post big numbers next Sunday against a Cowboys team that has been without top corner Trevon Diggs (knee) all season.