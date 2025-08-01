default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith (back) is missing a fourth straight practice Friday, but he's progressed to warming up with teammates and running with trainers, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

He first missed practice Monday, with reports attributing it to back soreness or a back contusion. It sounds like Smith will be back in practice soon enough, occupy his usual role as the No. 2 receiver in Philadelphias's narrowly concentrated offense.

More News