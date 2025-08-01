Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Nearing return to practice?
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (back) is missing a fourth straight practice Friday, but he's progressed to warming up with teammates and running with trainers, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
He first missed practice Monday, with reports attributing it to back soreness or a back contusion. It sounds like Smith will be back in practice soon enough, occupy his usual role as the No. 2 receiver in Philadelphias's narrowly concentrated offense.
More News
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Comes up big in SB win•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Clear for Super Bowl•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Another limited practice•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: In clear after first week of SB prep•